HR groups’ silence over civilian killings worst: Lt Gen DP Pandey

“They would cry hoarse to all and sundry, including United Nations, for even periodic cuts in the internet, as denial of human rights. Even though these cuts prevented human tragedies through orchestrated, compelled or paid street violence by gullible 14-15 years old,” he said.

He said that “white collar terrorists” are more dangerous. “Orchestrated by Pakistan affiliates through White Collar Terrorists, who are more dangerous than a criminal or a terrorist, are not these killings denial of HR of affected families?” he asked.

“A young adopted Muslim girl lost her foster mother in Mrs Supinder Kaur, while entire Govt Boys Higher Secondary School at Eidgah, Srinagar lost its Principal, a teacher and the students introduced to the environment of fear, where they will see the spots of killing forever.

“What about the HR of family of Makhan Lai Bindroo, who lost their father, husband and bread winner?” he questioned.

“What about Muhammad Shafi Lone of Shahgund, President Local Taxi Drivers Association, who was killed on 05 Oct 2021,” he asked, adding that Lone has eight family members, old aged mother and father, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and a wife. “Don t they have any human rights?”