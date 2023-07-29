Huge Ashura processions in Budgam

Srinagar: A large number of Shias Saturday participated in Muharram processions in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.
Beating chests and reciting eulogies, mourners carried out a huge procession from Jamia Babul Ilem Mirgund in the morning, which was divided into dozens of processions and culminated in Budgam township late in the night.
With people from all walks of life participating in the day-long procession, a group of mourners said, “Ashura is a platform where we remember Imam Hussain (AS).”
Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mosvi Al-Safvi led the processions.
An example of Shia-Sunni harmony was witnessed when Sunni Muslims set up a stall to serve drinks to Shia mourners, who were participating in the 10th Muharram procession.
Like every year, thousands of Shia Muslims carried out a procession from Zoorigund village.
The processions began early Saturday morning, which passed through Khansahib road and main chowk and later culminated at central Imam Bargah.
Dozens of banners with Muharram messages were also erected across the streets.
Remembering the martyrs of Karbala, the participants said, “We carry out processions to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala. These processions also signify that truth is to be valued and falsehood condemned. Participating in these processions fulfills our commitment towards our trust.”
Another participant said that Imam Hussain (AS) has set an example of resistance and valour for mankind.
Till 10th Muharram, the processions are taken out in Budgam and adjoining areas.
The largest gathering is observed on Ashura, the day when Imam Hussain (AS) along with his companions were martyred in the battle of Karbala.