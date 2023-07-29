Huge Ashura processions in Budgam

Srinagar: A large number of Shias Saturday participated in Muharram processions in central Kashmir’s Budgam district to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions.

Beating chests and reciting eulogies, mourners carried out a huge procession from Jamia Babul Ilem Mirgund in the morning, which was divided into dozens of processions and culminated in Budgam township late in the night.

With people from all walks of life participating in the day-long procession, a group of mourners said, “Ashura is a platform where we remember Imam Hussain (AS).”

Aga Syed Hassan Al-Mosvi Al-Safvi led the processions.

An example of Shia-Sunni harmony was witnessed when Sunni Muslims set up a stall to serve drinks to Shia mourners, who were participating in the 10th Muharram procession.