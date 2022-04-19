Huge cache of small arms seized in Tangdhar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army has recovered a huge cache of small arms and ammunition in border town of Tangdhar in Kupwara which was supposed to send valley parts for carrying out militant activities.

The arms that include 10 Pistols, 5 grenades, 17 pistol magazines and rounds of pistols were seized in Tad village of Tangdhar on Tuesday morning by joint parties of J&K Police and 3/8 GR Regiment of Army.