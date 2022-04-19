Huge cache of small arms seized in Tangdhar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army has recovered a huge cache of small arms and ammunition in border town of Tangdhar in Kupwara which was supposed to send valley parts for carrying out militant activities.
The arms that include 10 Pistols, 5 grenades, 17 pistol magazines and rounds of pistols were seized in Tad village of Tangdhar on Tuesday morning by joint parties of J&K Police and 3/8 GR Regiment of Army.
“KupwaraPolice along with Army recovered a huge cache of arms & ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, during a search operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad Karnah. Case registered. Investigation in progress.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Tuesday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the joint party of police and Army had gone to the area to recover narcotics. “We had information about smuggling of narcotics from across the border ,” he said. “ But we recovered the weapon that is being mostly used for carrying out target killings by the terrorist.”
SSP said that they haven’t arrested anybody. “We are investigating and I think these weapons were to get supplied to parts of Kashmir for carrying out terror activities,” Manhas added.
Giving out more details, Police said: “Acting on a specific information that a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been smuggled in from across LoC, a police team led by SHO Police Station Karnah Mudaser Ahmad and PSI Ayush Sharma, Incharge Police Post Taad along with local Army unit undertook a search operation in general area of police post Taad,”
“During the course of search, a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades, were recovered from Hajam Mohallah, Taad Karnah”. Police said, apparently it looks like a new consignment smuggled for terror activities in Kashmir Valley. “However timely action of Police and local Army thwarted nefarious designs of adversary of committing innocent killings at the hands of terrorist in the valley,” police said.
It needs to be mentioned here that after several targeted attacks in the Kashmir recently by pistol-borne terrorists, a new trend has emerged where small weapons have replaced AK-47 assault rifles. Most of the attacks, as per official sources, were conducted by hybrid militants — a new breed of militants who are not on the list of security agencies.
Nearly a week ago, the Anantnag Police recovered one short barrel AK-56, two AK magazines, two pistols, three pistol magazines, six hand grenades, 44rds of AK-47 ammo, 58 rounds of 9mm ammo, and one sling from a vehicle near Mehmoodabad bridge Dooru, during its night domination.