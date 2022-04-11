Huge leap in power transmission, distribution capacity in J&K: LG

Jammu: Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Monday inked a contract agreement for the turnkey execution of 850MW Ratle HEP within a stipulated timeframe.

In presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the contract agreement was signed between Deepak Saigal, CEO, RHPCL and Umamaheswara Reddy, Vice President, MEIL at the Convention Centre. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor termed the signing as a historic move to realize the goal of making J&K self-sufficient in Power sector.

The Lt Governor said that the reformative measures undertaken by the UT government for execution of the much awaited mega Power projects has created the framework for achieving energy sufficiency in J&K.