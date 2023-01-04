HUMAN-ANIMAL CONFLICT | 131 incidents reported in central Kashmir in 2022

Srinagar: The human-animal conflict has become gruesome with black bears and leopards preying on young children and elderly in several parts of Kashmir, leaving many dead and injured.
At least 131 instances of human-animal conflict were reported in the year 2022 in Wildlife Central Division that comprises Srinagar, Ganderbal and parts of Pulwama district including Khrew and Pampore.
A senior official of the Wildlife Department said at least 35 people were injured in these incidents last year but no death was reported.
"The Wildlife Department personnel received various distress calls from several areas where human-animal conflict was reported. At least 79 animals were rescued that were later released in different wildlife sanctuaries and their habitats," the Wildlife Department official said.
He said that the department had taken numerous measures to reduce the incidents of human-animal conflict.
“The main challenge for the Wildlife Department is human-animal conflict as bears and leopards are moving to residential areas in Kashmir while snakes are found in houses in Jammu due to urbanisation,” the Wildlife Department official said.