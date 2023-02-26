HUMAN-WILDLIFE CONFLICT | People fearful as leopards spotted in Srinagar suburbs

Srinagar: Panic has gripped residents of uptown areas in the summer capital due to the presence of two leopards in these localities for the past several days.

The leopards were first spotted at Rawalpora area situated near Old Airfield. Subsequently, the leopards were last night spotted in adjoining localities including Rangreth, Sanat Nagar, and Baghi Mehtab.

With gradual melting of snow in mountains, the incidents of man-animal conflict have increased in Kashmir. Many wild animals including bears and leopards have entered several residential areas in Kashmir creating panic among inhabitants.