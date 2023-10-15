Humanity as core defines Bharat’s unique ideology: Mohan Bhagwat

Jammu: The Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Mohan Bhagwat Sunday asserted that humanity as its core value delineated Bharat’s unique philosophy and this was finding a resonance across the globe confronting escalating conflicts.
RSS chief was addressing a gathering of Swayamsevaks hailing from Kathua, Samba, Basohli and Billawar at Kathua Stadium.
He asserted that Bharat had the potential and resolute will to give the world what it needed the most in the present turbulent scenario as it (way to peace) was inherent in its (country’s) perennial traditions.
“The world has experimented with different philosophies viz., socialism, capitalism, communism to strive for peace with happiness and prosperity. But this has eluded it so far. Even in the present circumstances, while it was already witnessing Russia-Ukraine struggle, the latest conflict has unfolded in the form of the Israel-Hamas war ... .even in the social milieu, basic units of families are staring at break-up. The whole world is in doldrums. The race to create more and more facilities for mankind is never-ending and this has also brought us a new world to be dictated by Artificial Intelligence. But will it offer solutions or create new problems, future will tell. However, this is our conviction that the solution will come from Bharat, its philosophy which has compassion for the entire humanity, transcending geographical, religious, sectarian divides, as its core structure,” RSS chief said.
In this context, he also mentioned the G-20 Summit hosted by India, where he said that the humane thought process, guided by the spirit of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” overpowered economic thought-process and prevailed over commercial interests.
Bhagwat said, “Diversities emanate from our unity and Indian civilization has demonstrated it since times immemorial. Peace and joy will come from within by pursuing our ideology bordered by truth, compassion, piety and self-less approach. This delineates Bharat’s Sanatan Sanskriti, which accepts and respects all religious diversities with a unique grace. So for us, unity is not an alien concept. It is intrinsic to our culture, our civilization. We have to remain united irrespective of our religion, caste, colour or creed.”
RSS chief said, “In the present scenario, Sangh, being in the centre of activities across the country, has gained traction and created curiosity among the common masses about its ideology, works being done and the rationale behind. People are aware that Sangh is functioning there. But, what it is doing and why it is doing so – to know about, they should acquire first-hand information about it; by being part of it or attending its functions or listening to its functionaries. There is no fun making guesses as it creates doubts and widens the gulf. About me, guesses are being made that I’m here to get a feel of electoral preparation of RSS workers (ahead of elections).”
He narrated a story of a Lama to have a sophisticated dig at those (adversaries), who make “prejudiced pronouncements on Sangh, its philosophy and activities, mere on the basis of their assumptions and presumptions, given their ignorance or will to know the truth or due to their inherent prejudices vis-à-vis RSS.”
Bhagwat said that for RSS, ‘Dharam’ was a great equalizer, which “unites, empowers, notwithstanding religious, sectarian diversities.”
“Sangh through its Shakhas, is creating human resources dedicated to serve a strong, compassionate society and powerful nation. There is no remote control in Sangh. We have to focus on discipline, character building and maintaining peace and harmony. However, at the same time, we cannot lose sight of those working against the interests of the country and trying to disintegrate it. We will have to do everything possible to contain them,” he cautioned.
Bhagwat asserted that he was there to remind RSS functionaries of their duties and the real purpose behind them, which he delineated as “service of society and nation” and to enlighten citizens, curious to know about it (RSS).
Prior to his address, he paid floral tributes at the statue of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Kathua.
Following his address, he visited Radha Krishan temple in Ward No 6 of Kathua and paid obeisance there.
Later, RSS chief unveiled the statue of ‘Bharat Mata’ at Jakhbar village of Kathua and interacted with villagers also. He exhorted them to work to make their village an ideal Gram, by focussing on development aligning with the indigenous culture and simultaneously imbibing traditional values in the younger generation.
Regional Sanghchalak Sita Ram Vyas, J&K Sanghchalak Goutam Mengi and Kathua Sanghchalak Vidya Rattan accompanied Dr Bhagwat.
Earlier in the day, on the concluding day of his three-day visit to Jammu, Bhagwat paid obeisance at the Goddess Kali temple at Bawe in Bahu Fort area of Jammu. He reached the temple amid tight security arrangements and also extended Navratri greetings to the devotees who were there in a large number on the first day of Navratri.
During his three-day visit, he exhorted functionaries of RSS, its different wings and even the leaders of BJP (considered to be RSS’ political arm) to take advantage of favourable situation when there was saffron surge (rule) in the Centre as well in J&K to expand base and strengthen its weak bases, be it Kashmir or Rajouri-Poonch.
Earlier RSS chief had visited Jammu in 2021.