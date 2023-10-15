Humanity as core defines Bharat’s unique ideology: Mohan Bhagwat

Jammu: The Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Mohan Bhagwat Sunday asserted that humanity as its core value delineated Bharat’s unique philosophy and this was finding a resonance across the globe confronting escalating conflicts.

RSS chief was addressing a gathering of Swayamsevaks hailing from Kathua, Samba, Basohli and Billawar at Kathua Stadium.

He asserted that Bharat had the potential and resolute will to give the world what it needed the most in the present turbulent scenario as it (way to peace) was inherent in its (country’s) perennial traditions.

“The world has experimented with different philosophies viz., socialism, capitalism, communism to strive for peace with happiness and prosperity. But this has eluded it so far. Even in the present circumstances, while it was already witnessing Russia-Ukraine struggle, the latest conflict has unfolded in the form of the Israel-Hamas war ... .even in the social milieu, basic units of families are staring at break-up. The whole world is in doldrums. The race to create more and more facilities for mankind is never-ending and this has also brought us a new world to be dictated by Artificial Intelligence. But will it offer solutions or create new problems, future will tell. However, this is our conviction that the solution will come from Bharat, its philosophy which has compassion for the entire humanity, transcending geographical, religious, sectarian divides, as its core structure,” RSS chief said.

In this context, he also mentioned the G-20 Summit hosted by India, where he said that the humane thought process, guided by the spirit of “Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam” overpowered economic thought-process and prevailed over commercial interests.

Bhagwat said, “Diversities emanate from our unity and Indian civilization has demonstrated it since times immemorial. Peace and joy will come from within by pursuing our ideology bordered by truth, compassion, piety and self-less approach. This delineates Bharat’s Sanatan Sanskriti, which accepts and respects all religious diversities with a unique grace. So for us, unity is not an alien concept. It is intrinsic to our culture, our civilization. We have to remain united irrespective of our religion, caste, colour or creed.”