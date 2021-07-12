Hunt to ‘catch or kill man-eater’ in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Wildlife authorities have launched a massive hunt in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district to ‘catch or kill’ the man-eater leopard which mauled a three-year old girl to death on Sunday.

A wildlife official told Greater Kashmir that the leopard attacked the 3-year-old girl identified as Mahiya Shabir, daughter of Shabir Ahmad Bhat, near Zazuna fruit Mandi here last evening. It took her away. Later, her mutilated body was recovered from a nearby field.

Sources said that the minor girl was in the car when the leopard pounced on her and took her away.