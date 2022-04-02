Hustle and bustle in markets; huge demand for dates

Srinagar: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan, Kashmir was full of hustle-bustle from the past few days with markets decorated with Ramadhan essentials like dates and other eatables.
Ajwa dates, considered as pious and rich in medicinal value by Muslims across the world, priced anywhere between Rs 2000- Rs 2200 per kilogram in the local markets, are among the 45 plus varieties of dates that have arrived in Kashmir for Ramadhan this year which will commence on April 3.
Imported primarily from Saudi Arabia, known for having the world’s highest number of palm trees and date varieties, Ajwa dates are black soft fruits that taste soft and fresh.
Muhammad Saleeem Bhat,a fruit and dates merchant at Rajbagh says Ajwa continues to the most sought after variety of dates for the faithful during the month of Ramadhan.
“Good quality Ajwa dates cost between Rs 2000-Rs 2200 per kg. These dates come from Saudi Arabia in packed tins and trays of 250 grams, 400 grams, 800 grams and 1 kg ” says Bhat. “We have almost 10 varieties of dates available in our shop but Ajwa is the most significant one,” Bhat said.
There is Hadith and Islamic historical literature about Ajwa,including one reference that reads, “One who takes seven Ajwa dates in the morning, remains under the protection of Almighty Allah from magic and poison for the whole day.”
Ghulam Muhammad, a dates merchant at Parimpora fruit mandi said dates from Oman, Algeria, Iran and Iraq among other Muslim countries also find many buyers in the local market. These varieties include Rabi, Razan, Kaas, Nawar, Jumar, Barari which are priced in the range of Rs 150 to Rs 2000 per kg, he said.
“ Safawi , Qalmi and Mabroom are other popular varieties of dates from Saudi Arabia. There are dates from Iraq and Pakistan which are also finding many takers in the local market. Even Israel exports dates across the world and this produce is also available in the Valley,” he said.
Breaking the dawn to dusk Ramadhan fast with the quintessential date palm remains the most preferred choice to an extent that almost 1500 quintals of dates in Ramadhan are imported to the Valley during this holy month. Out of these, a sizable quantity finds its way to Ladakh as well.
According to various date merchants, the total sales of dates in Ramadhan across the Valley every year is worth more than Rs 20 crores. Bashir Ahmad Basheer, president of Parimpora Fruit Mandi says sales of dates during Ramadhan has increased almost three times since last 5-10 years.
“ Traders in the local mandi stock up dates well in advance for Ramadhan. Earlier people used to buy dates that were not much costly but now people are ready to shell out more money. A lot of supplies of dates from Kashmir go to Ladakh where people are quite fond of it and stock it up for use,” Basher said. Dates are rich in nutritional values and all varieties offer different health benefits.
“These are great energy boosters,which helps human body in many ways,”he said. Ramadhan special eatables like firni, fast food and non-vegetarian delicacies have also been making their presence felt in many eateries across the Valley along with many seasonal fruits.