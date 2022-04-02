Hustle and bustle in markets; huge demand for dates

Srinagar: Ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan, Kashmir was full of hustle-bustle from the past few days with markets decorated with Ramadhan essentials like dates and other eatables.

Ajwa dates, considered as pious and rich in medicinal value by Muslims across the world, priced anywhere between Rs 2000- Rs 2200 per kilogram in the local markets, are among the 45 plus varieties of dates that have arrived in Kashmir for Ramadhan this year which will commence on April 3.