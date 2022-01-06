Hybrid militant module busted in Srinagar, 4 arrested: Police

DIG central Kashmir said that they further identified two associates Basit Bilal Makaya S/O Bilal Ahmed Makaya R/O Qamar Abad Qamarwari and Naikoo Imad Nasar S/O Farooq Ahmed Bhat R/O Kiloora Shopian who were operating with them as Over Ground Workers.

“Both associates have been arrested. In this connection case under FIR No 08/2021 of Saddar Police Station under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and sections 18,23 of UAP Act has been registered in PS Saddar,” he said.

The police officer said, during the questioning “the arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar city on the direction of one person Asif Maqbool Dar R/O MIG Colony Bemina at present Dammam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul R/O HMT Parimpora at present Pakistan,” he said. “ Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing them weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified.”

“This module has also done recce of security installations like NIA office, Delhi Police Headquarters etc. and shared the same with handlers in Pakistan,” he said. “As per the investigation the targets in the city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dr Asif and Sajad Gul.

Suhail Qadar Khandy was working in Saudi Arabia with Dr Asif and in August 2021 on the direction of Dr Asif he came back and started working as an operative of TRF/MGH/ for coordinating the collection of arms/ammunition, money and terror attack in Srinagar City.”