Hybrid militant module busted in Srinagar, 4 arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a “hybrid module” of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit in Srinagar city by arresting two militants and two of their associates.
Addressing a press conference, Deputy Inspector General of Police, central
Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said they have “busted a module on credible human intelligence”. The members of this module are said to have carried out a recce of headquarters of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police Headquarters in New Delhi.
During the press conference, Sujit Kumar was flanked by Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, Superintendent of Police, Police Component Srinagar, Iftikar Talib and SP south Srinagar city, Lakshya Sharma.
Giving details, DIG Central Kashmir said: “On December 22, 2021 terrorists targeted and killed a property dealer in Safakadal area,”. He said after the incident Srinagar Police started an investigation into this killing and during investigation, movement of some suspects was detected in Srinagar city.
“Based on further analysis and credible human intelligence Srinagar Police detected suspicious movement of terrorists in Bagat Barzulla area. Srinagar police along with CRPF laid special nakas and apprehended two terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation TRF / MGH off shoots of LET/JeM near Barzulla Bridge,” he said.
“The arrested terrorists have been identified as Suhail Qadir Khanday S/O Ghulam Qadir Khanday R/O Tral Pulwama, Suhail Mushtaq S/O Mushtaq Ahmed Waza R/O Niklora (both are active terrorist),” Sujit Kumar said adding. He said during the search two pistols along with two magazines and 30 pistol bullets were recovered on spot.
“On further questioning of terrorists Incriminating material,arms and ammunition including two pistols, six pistol magazines, 69 rounds two pistol silencers have been recovered from their hideout in Srinagar city,” Sujit Kumar said adding that so far four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 99 live rounds, two pistol silencers have been recovered in the case.
DIG central Kashmir said that they further identified two associates Basit Bilal Makaya S/O Bilal Ahmed Makaya R/O Qamar Abad Qamarwari and Naikoo Imad Nasar S/O Farooq Ahmed Bhat R/O Kiloora Shopian who were operating with them as Over Ground Workers.
“Both associates have been arrested. In this connection case under FIR No 08/2021 of Saddar Police Station under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and sections 18,23 of UAP Act has been registered in PS Saddar,” he said.
The police officer said, during the questioning “the arrested terrorists disclosed that they were operating in Srinagar city on the direction of one person Asif Maqbool Dar R/O MIG Colony Bemina at present Dammam Saudi Arabia and Sajjad Gul R/O HMT Parimpora at present Pakistan,” he said. “ Both the handlers from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were providing them weapons and money through a network of OGWs being identified.”
“This module has also done recce of security installations like NIA office, Delhi Police Headquarters etc. and shared the same with handlers in Pakistan,” he said. “As per the investigation the targets in the city for killings were also selected and conveyed to them by Dr Asif and Sajad Gul.
Suhail Qadar Khandy was working in Saudi Arabia with Dr Asif and in August 2021 on the direction of Dr Asif he came back and started working as an operative of TRF/MGH/ for coordinating the collection of arms/ammunition, money and terror attack in Srinagar City.”
IGP CONGRATULATES SRINAGAR POLICE:
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar has “congratulated Srinagar police for success and said it is the first time that Dr Asif has been found directly involved in terrorism.”
“Congratulations to @SrinagarPolice for busting hybrid terror module of TRF/MGH by arresting 4 #terrorists along with 4 pistols. This module was operating in the city on the direction of Sajjad Gul and Dr Asif from across: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police, quoting IGP Kashmir saying in a tweet.
“There are already 3 more case FIRs registered against Dr Asif in Srinagar for using provocative language to invoke disaffection against the government establishments and promoting enmity between different groups. 1st time Dr Asif found directly involved in #terrorism in Kashmir: IGP Kashmir,” Police quoted IGP as saying in another Tweet.