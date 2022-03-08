Hybrid militants, young men being used to lob grenades: Lt Gen Pandey

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lt General D P Pandey on Tuesday said that hybrid militants and young men are being used to lob grenades especially in the areas that are densely populated.
“Having realised that they are not able to make any major difference to the security parameters, the people who are propagating, the nexus who are trying to push terrorism in Kashmir, is using so-called hybrid terrorist, young men, to lob grenades especially in the areas that are densely populated,” Lt Gen Pandey told reporters on sidelines of a function held in connection with International Women’s day.
Corps Commander was referring to the recent Amira Kadal grenade blast in which two civilians including a 19-year-old girl was killed.
He termed lobbing grenades at busy places as cowardice.“ It is a very cowardice act wherein women, men are going about their daily routine businesses, shopping, and you throw a grenade in which you lose two people and many were injured,” he said. “I think it is condemnable.”
“It is time that the society gets up and asks the people who are driving this agenda, that nexus that why is it being perpetuated on the society,” Lt Gen Pandey said. “It is only possible to control such grenade lobbying incidents or such mindless killings when the society rises up against the nexus.” The senior General said that the situation at Line of Control was absolutely fine and people have been busy doing their normal day-to-today activities.
“The position on LoC is absolutely fine,” he said, adding that the people in frontier areas were enjoying their daily routine. “I think it is a great thing which has happened, especially for the people of the border areas like Uri, Keran, Tangdhar, who were suffering due to ceasefire violations”. “As you are well aware that our enemy across used to deliberately target those buildings, houses, schools, their farms, and they used to suffer casualties and damage to the property,” he said.
Lt Gen Pandey said that the last one year has been “a good time for the population of the border areas”. “Children have been able to go to schools, the people have been able to go to their respective businesses, their farms while there is a progress which has been witnessed in the border areas and I think life is much, much better for the people there.”