Hybrid militants, young men being used to lob grenades: Lt Gen Pandey

Corps Commander was referring to the recent Amira Kadal grenade blast in which two civilians including a 19-year-old girl was killed.

He termed lobbing grenades at busy places as cowardice.“ It is a very cowardice act wherein women, men are going about their daily routine businesses, shopping, and you throw a grenade in which you lose two people and many were injured,” he said. “I think it is condemnable.”

“It is time that the society gets up and asks the people who are driving this agenda, that nexus that why is it being perpetuated on the society,” Lt Gen Pandey said. “It is only possible to control such grenade lobbying incidents or such mindless killings when the society rises up against the nexus.” The senior General said that the situation at Line of Control was absolutely fine and people have been busy doing their normal day-to-today activities.