HYDERPORA ENCOUNTER | Building owner used as human shield by militant, died in cross fire: Police

Kumar said that besides examining the CCTV footage and call detail records, the SIT has also examined more than 20 witnesses so far. "Statements of six of these witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate as well," he said, adding that Bhat had volunteered to go inside as "he was very sure that there was no one hiding inside".

"At no point of time did any of them tell the security forces about the presence of the terrorist inside or seek any help, " he said adding that investigation was still going on and the team was open to reviewing its findings if any evidence, suggesting so, comes to light.

DIG Dilbag Singh said that recoveries made in the building like codeine bottles and winter apparel pointed to the existence of a hideout. “Investigations reveal that Amir was frequently visiting Bandipora,” he said. "Why would someone visit Bandipora so frequently when he (his family) had fled that place in 2008?."