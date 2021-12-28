Hyderpora 'Encounter' | Inquiry report sent to Judicial Magistrate: Home Department

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Tuesday said that it has received the inquiry report regarding the Hyderpora encounter and the same has been sent to the Judicial Magistrate.
The Home Department said that the District Magistrate has been advised to send the report to the Judicial Magistrate under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated under law.
The statement reads that an inquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances and the cause of death regarding the firing incident at Hyderpora, during the intervening November 15 and 16, 2021, was ordered to be conducted by the ADM Srinagar.
“The inquiry report has been received by the Government and the District Magistrate has been advised to send the report to the Judicial Magistrate having jurisdiction under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated under law,” the Home Department said.