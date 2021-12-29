HYDERPORA ENCOUNTER | Political, other reactions to probe report speculative: SIT

“Such speculative statements from the political leaders have tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law,” the statement said.

The response from the SIT comes a day after police put forth the sequence of events of the Hyderpora encounter and stated that the civilian Muhammad Altaf Bhat, owner of the building where the encounter broke out, was used by the slain militant as a human shield adding that the civilian had died in cross firing.

In the statement, the SIT said that it has come across “several posts on media from some political leaders and family members wherein they have casted doubts upon the evidences obtained by SIT so far”.