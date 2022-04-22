I salute CISF ASI for making supreme sacrifice: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday saluted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Sub-Inspector S P Patel for “making supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Sunjwan, Jammu.”

“I salute India’s brave son and CISF's ASI SP Patel, who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Sunjwan, Jammu. His gallant deeds will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with his bereaved family. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” LG Sinha tweeted.