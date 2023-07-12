‘I salute democracy, Constitution of India’

New Delhi: Muslim World League (MWL) chief Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Wednesday lauded Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world and said that he salutes the democracy and Constitution of India.

He also highlighted the “peaceful coexistence that he witnessed in India is unique.”

Al-Issa who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide is on a five-day visit to India that began on July 10.

He was addressing the “Dialogue for Harmony among Religions,” an event organised in collaboration with Global Foundation for Civilisational Harmony (India) on Wednesday.

In his address, he said that he was delighted to meet the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intellectual leaders as well as spiritual leaders during his India visit.

In the context of Indian philosophy and tradition, " Al-Issa said, "I salute Indian democracy with the bottom of my heart. I salute the Constitution of India. I salute the Indian philosophy and tradition that taught harmony to the world."