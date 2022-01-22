I urge my young friends to walk on path of development: Amit Shah

Jammu: Union Minister of Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday emphasised youth of J&K to walk on the path of development laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying now no one can stop Jammu & Kashmir from becoming the most developed region of the country.
Speaking after virtually releasing India’s First “District Good Governance Index”, the Home Minister also said that the number of completed development works in Jammu & Kashmir have increased from 9,000 to 21,000 which shows that the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir is the top priority of PM Modi.
Shah emphasised that the people of J&K should not be misled by those who have their vested political interests, and also by those who want to create a different kind of feeling especially in the minds of the people of the Valley.
Shah emphasised that democracy has reached the grassroots level. The Home Minister added that only democracy can bring prosperity and development in J&K and can give employment to youth and for democracy to be good, it is important that peace should exist in Jammu & Kashmir.
Shah maintained that under J&K LG, administration is making major efforts to compensate for the gap of 70 years in five years. The Home Minister added that he is sure that the efforts of LG admin under the guidance of PM Modi will fill this gap.
Shah also urged all to focus on development, especially the youth of valley who should participate in the development process, in the new political process, in the democratic process so as to make their future bright.