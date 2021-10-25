‘I want to know soldiers’ experience, hardships’

Pulwama: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Monday addressed the Sainik Sammelan at CRPF Camp, Lethpora, Pulwama on the third day of his J&K visit and said that he wanted to know the experiences and hardships faced by soldiers.

The Home Minister was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to the CRPF Camp.

Addressing the jawans, the Union Home Minister said that his visit at the CRPF camp was the most important programme of his three day visit to J&K.

“I want to spend a night with Jawans in CRPF camp, want to know the experience and hardships and witness the spirit and passion for the nation. You are 24x7 ready for the security of the country even in minus 43 to plus 43 degree temperature. This is the determination that made the people of the country feel secure that they can sleep peacefully,” said the Union Home Minister.