I was forced to leave my home, says Azad

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said he had assumed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a "crude man" but he had displayed humanity while recalling a terror-related incident during the farewell speech for Azad in Rajya Sabha.

After Azad quit the Congress, the party had alleged that he was "Modified" and several leaders attacked him citing Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha in February last year in which the teary-eyed prime minister had praised Azad as a "true friend".

Modi had recalled the 2007 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on a bus carrying people from his state Gujarat when he was the chief minister and his interaction with Azad, who was then the chief minister of J&K.

Speaking to reporters, Azad said Modi's emotional speech at his retirement was given a different twist by some "illiterate" Congressmen and their emotions expressed in the House were about the tragedy and not for each other.