IAF is a glowing symbol of strength: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was a glowing symbol of strength.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the air show and air awareness campaign at Air Force Station, Satwari, the LG said, “The IAF is a glowing symbol of strength, bravery, and dedication. I salute the IAF personnel for their magnificent heroism and the spirit of sacrifice. My deepest gratitude to the air warriors and their families.”

The event was jointly organised by the IAF and the J&K government to commemorate 76 years of accession of J&K into Indian Union and the diamond jubilee celebration of Air Force Station, Jammu.

The first-of-its-kind air show in Jammu sensitised the people about the hazards of aviation and how they could assist in aviation safety through, official spokesperson said.