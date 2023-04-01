IAF Officers’ Killing Case | Absence of accused leads to deferment of identification by eyewitness

Srinagar: A local court Saturday deferred the identification by an eyewitness of six accused including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in connection with the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in a terrorist attack in Srinagar in 1990.
CBI chief prosecutor Monika Kohli said that the identification was deferred due to non-availability of some of the accused in the court here even as one of the two eyewitnesses who turned up for cross-examination expressed readiness to identify them.
Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was present through video conferencing during the hearing of the much-publicised case.
“Two eyewitnesses turned up for cross-examination and one of them expressed willingness to identify the accused. Since some of the accused were not present in the court, the identification was deferred till next hearing,” said Kohli, who is also senior additional advocate general.
She said that the cross-examination of the other eyewitness was completed but he expressed his inability to identify the accused.
The special TADA court has already framed charges separately against the JKLF chief and several others in this case, as well as another related to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former chief minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, by his group in 1989.
While the charges were framed against Malik and six others on March 16, 2020, in the killing of four IAF personnel, the court has framed the charges against Malik and nine others in the 1989 abduction case of Rubaiya on January 11 last year.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Malik in April 2019 in connection with a terror funding case, a month after his group was banned by the central government.