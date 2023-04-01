IAF Officers’ Killing Case | Absence of accused leads to deferment of identification by eyewitness

Srinagar: A local court Saturday deferred the identification by an eyewitness of six accused including Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in connection with the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in a terrorist attack in Srinagar in 1990.

CBI chief prosecutor Monika Kohli said that the identification was deferred due to non-availability of some of the accused in the court here even as one of the two eyewitnesses who turned up for cross-examination expressed readiness to identify them.

Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was present through video conferencing during the hearing of the much-publicised case.

“Two eyewitnesses turned up for cross-examination and one of them expressed willingness to identify the accused. Since some of the accused were not present in the court, the identification was deferred till next hearing,” said Kohli, who is also senior additional advocate general.

She said that the cross-examination of the other eyewitness was completed but he expressed his inability to identify the accused.