IAF’s Air Show| Give wings to your dreams: LG to J&K youth

He called upon the youth of J&K UT to join the Indian Air Force to give wings to their dreams.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to encourage young minds to innovate and lead the way in technology. Apart from value-based education; financial, scientific and technological knowledge are the key drivers to move ahead on the path of development, he said.

Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “we are making headways in establishing India as a Knowledge Economy and preparing our youth to meet the challenges of the future world,” observed the Lt Governor.

Besides inculcating the spirit of nationalism, peace, and communal harmony, the air show has also made the youth of the region acquainted with the new technological advancements achieved by the Indian Air Force, the Lt Governor added.

Terming women’s role as imperative in J&K’s socio-economic development, the Lt Governor said that women empowerment will bring revolutionary changes in the society. “From education to entrepreneurship, we are laying a solid platform for them so that they achieve new heights of success,” he, according to the statement, added.

“Our girls are leading by an example in every field. Mawya Sudan, the first woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from Rajouri district, and Tahira Rehman from Rajouri who has been selected as flying officer in IAF are inspiring other young girls of J&K to follow in their footsteps,” the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the youth from J&K who have qualified the UPSC exam, 2020.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor urged the people to do their bit and complement the government's efforts in overcoming environmental challenges and maintain balance of the ecology which is also one of the core spirits of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Later, the Lt Governor and other dignitaries went around the Photo-exhibition depicting the history of IAF organized to mark the occasion.