I&B Ministry warns against advertisements of betting, gambling

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Thursday advised the media entities, media platforms, and the online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting platforms.

In an advisory issued today, the ministry has taken strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites.

The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, and showed specific examples where such advertisements had appeared in the media in recent times.

The ministry has also objected to the promotion by a specific betting platform encouraging the audience to watch a sports league on its website, which prima facie appears to be in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.