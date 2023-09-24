ICERT issues high-severity warning to Apple users

These vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to certificate validation issues in the security component, an issue in the Kernel and an error in the Webkit component. “An attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by sending specially crafted requests,” the CERT-IN statement said.

The attackers could exploit the vulnerability by tricking users into visiting a malicious website or opening a malicious attachment.

If successful, the attackers could gain access to the user's personal information and files, and they could even install malware on the user’s device.

According to the national nodal authority that manages cybersecurity-related problems across many releases, users who want to secure their data should immediately update their devices to the most recent watchOS, tvOS, and macOS versions.

If Apple watches, TVs, iPhones, and MacBooks' software flaws are not resolved, attackers may be able to get access to the devices.

Apple has also supplied the necessary upgrades to fix this issue on the official website, cert-in.org.in.

The list of affected software includes Apple macOS Monterey versions before 12.7, Apple macOS Ventura versions before 13.6, Apple watchOS versions before 9.6.3, Apple watchOS versions before 10.0.1, Apple iOS versions before 16.7 and iPadOS versions before 16.7, Apple iOS versions before 17.0.1 and iPadOS versions before 17.0.1, Apple Safari versions before 16.6.1.