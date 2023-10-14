ICU bed shortage puts patients at risk in Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: In Srinagar and its surrounding districts, a pressing healthcare crisis is unfolding as hospitals grapple with a severe shortage of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds.

Despite the rising number of critical patients in need of intensive medical care, many healthcare facilities, including the prestigious Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital have failed to increase their ICU bed capacity, putting countless lives at risk.

Official data reveals that SMHS Hospital has only 17 ICU beds spread across three units: Medical ICU, Surgical ICU, and PICU.

Furthermore, Superspeciality Hospital at Shreen Bagh has only one ICU with a capacity of seven beds.

A senior official in the Health Department said that the lack of ICU beds is a grave concern in city hospitals where people die due to a dearth of ventilators and beds.

“Patients who would typically have access to life-saving treatments are now faced with uncertainty and delays, putting their lives at risk,” he said.

A senior official said that ideally, hospitals should allocate 20 percent of their beds for ICU purposes.