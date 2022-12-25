Icy winds sweep Kashmir, Ladakh | Srinagar freezes at -5.8°C

Srinagar: Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped several degrees below the freezing point and many places experienced the season’s coldest night, Meteorological Department officials said Sunday.

However, they said that there is a possibility of a wet spell next week.

The minimum temperature on Saturday night went several degrees below the freezing point and was below normal across Kashmir except in Gulmarg, the MeT officials said.

“The intense cold conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas as well as the water of the interiors of Dal Lake,” they said.