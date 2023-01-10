Identify areas to fix augmentation goals for 2023: DGP to officers

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh Tuesday impressed upon the officers to identify the areas which needed the renewed focus of police to fix goals of augmentation as well as better policing for the welfare of people and for the organization.
He stated this while chairing 4th quarterly officers meeting at Police Headquarters, Jammu on Tuesday to review the progress achieved in the “targets & goals” set for the year 2022 for the police zones and wings on different fronts.
Special DG CID, R R Swain, Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary, ADGsP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGsP Vikramjeet Singh, B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SSP Crime Jammu Rajeshwar Singh, AIsG of PHQ, SP Ramban Mohita Sharma and other gazetted officers attended the meeting at PHQ while ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, range DIsG of Jammu and Kashmir and district SSsP attended the meeting through video conferencing.
At the very outset of the meeting the DGP complimented the zonal, range and district level officers for their work supervision to achieve the set targets and goals fixed for the year 2022.
He said that in some areas exceptional work had been done in the year 2022. “For some areas, we need to gear up with more energy and commitment to achieve better results in the current year,” he added.
The DGP complimented officers for achieving better results in challaning NDPS cases adding that hard work would have to continue to book all those involved in the trade.
He impressed upon officers to improve the quality of investigation and prosecution to increase the convictions in all the crime cases particularly UAPA and special crime cases.
He stressed for regular supervisory crime meetings at the zonal and range levels in order to take NDPS, UAPA and heinous crime cases to logical conclusion. He directed the officers to augment measures for improving capability of personnel in dealing with special cases.
The DGP said, “The disposal of crime cases professionally plays a great role in image building. A lot more work on disposal of cases needs to be done.” He directed that previous pendency cases should be cleared on priority adding that people were expecting positive changes.
He directed that the “Pairvi officers” in districts should focus on other cases as well besides NDPS/UAPA cases. He impressed upon officers to take measures for ensuring digitization of different cases, which would be helpful in finding the related cases as well as the accused involved in these cases.
He stressed for augmenting and modernizing more checking and naka points on National Highways and on inter district roads to strengthen the safe and secure environment for the people. He said that PHQ would provide every possible support and resources to augment and strengthen the Naka points at all levels.
The DGP directed the officers to increase the range of activities under the Civic Action Programme, particularly in border areas to provide the youth of these areas various platforms.
He impressed upon officers to visit border areas frequently to review the Border Out Posts (BoPs) functioning. He directed the officers to review records of history-sheeters from time to time and open files of the persons found in illegal and anti-social activities and publicise such police work. He also advised for the adoption of selected border villages by districts.
The DGP stressed upon modernizing training schedules for the personnel especially of those who were performing special duties. He directed for looking for more schemes for the welfare of NOK of martyrs and serving police personnel.
The proceedings of the meeting and the PowerPoint presentation were made by AIG (T&P) J S Johar.