Identify areas to fix augmentation goals for 2023: DGP to officers

Jammu: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh Tuesday impressed upon the officers to identify the areas which needed the renewed focus of police to fix goals of augmentation as well as better policing for the welfare of people and for the organization.

He stated this while chairing 4th quarterly officers meeting at Police Headquarters, Jammu on Tuesday to review the progress achieved in the “targets & goals” set for the year 2022 for the police zones and wings on different fronts.

Special DG CID, R R Swain, Special DG Crime, A K Choudhary, ADGsP Dr SD Singh Jamwal, M K Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGsP Vikramjeet Singh, B S Tuti, DIG Administration PHQ Sarah Rizvi, SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SSP Crime Jammu Rajeshwar Singh, AIsG of PHQ, SP Ramban Mohita Sharma and other gazetted officers attended the meeting at PHQ while ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, range DIsG of Jammu and Kashmir and district SSsP attended the meeting through video conferencing.