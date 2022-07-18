Identify gaps, work to fill them to make system robust: DGP to officers

Srinagar: 27th UT Empowered Committee Meeting for implementation of Crime & Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) project in J&K was held today under the Chairmanship of Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh at conference hall Police Headquarters, J&K Srinagar to discuss the issues pertaining to CCTNS.
He also released Crime Gazette 2021 prepared by Crime Headquarter J&K under the supervision of Spl DGP Crime J&K, said a statement.
Addressing the officers the DGP impressed that all the necessary measures must be taken to implement the project fully. He directed the officers of Crime Headquarters to verify and check the working of different Police Stations covered under CCTNS.
He directed that all supervisory district officers should maintain a regular watch on the functioning of CCTNS of their Police Stations and they should provide the feedback regarding the working of CCTNS to the Crime Headquarters in a time bound manner so that any loopholes found are corrected.
He directed that all measures must be followed to completely switch over the system.
The DGP approved the necessary funds for the site preparations and hardware for new Police Stations which have been sanctioned by the Government.
With this all the Police Stations across UT J&K will be covered by the CCTNS. For popularizing the CCTNS and the JKeCOP mobile App the DGP impressed upon the officers to advertise and promote its downloading by the general public and particularly by Police personnel.
The DGP expressed his happiness for rolling out of CAS 5.0 for all Police Stations and directed the System Integrated that any difficulties/issues which may arise should be resolved as quick as possible. He also sought update on integration of CCTNS with ICJS and e-courts.
He also expressed his pleasure on the capacity building and impressed that refresher courses and training courses must be organised for the personnel. He impressed upon all the stakeholders to identify the gaps and work to fill these so as to make the system robust for extractions and analysis of Data.
He said that maintenance of sites and supervision is of paramount importance and must be ensured so that the dividends of the system are reaped by the people of the UT.
Spl. DGP Crime J&K the nodal officer for CCTNS conducted the proceedings of the meeting. He briefed the chair about present status and achievements. He said that all mandatory citizen Services as suggested by NCRB have been made available to citizens through CCTNS Citizen Portal https://jkpoliceeservices.gov.in and two way integration of CCTNS with ICJS and e-courts has been completed.
During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding the agenda points of the meeting which included migrations of CCTNS Data Centre to cloud, inclusive of new sites, replacement of old/obsolete hardware and handling of CCTNS project post exit of System Integrator.
On the occasion the DGP also released the Crime Gazette of 2021. He lauded the Crime Branch team’s efforts in the publication of Crime Gazette 2021, highlighting the Crime statistics of UT J&K on different parameters and also comparison with the previous year’s Crime figures.
The Crime Gazette -2021 editions has added some new features that are profile of J&K Police, Zone wise performance of Police Stations in case registration & case disposal, best performing & least performing 5 Police Districts in terms of conviction rate, performance of Women P/S & AHT Police Stations separately this year, data on disposal of POCSO cases within 60 days & thereafter, District wise Terrorist Incidents, new sub i.e. type of accidents, type of injuries, vehicle type, site of accident etc. have also been added in Traffic accidents head for better analysis and planning.
Spl. DGP Crime J&K, A. K. Choudhary, ADGP (Hqrs) PHQ, MK Sinha, ADGP (Coord) PHQ, Danesh Rana, AIG (Personnel), PHQ Ramesh Angral, AIG (P/T) PHQ Gurinderpal Singh, AIG (CIV) PHQ, Rajesh Bali, SO to SDG Crime J&K Amarjeet Singh, AIG (Comm) PHQ, Manoj Kumar Pandith, Technical Director (NIC) J&K Tahir Mahajan, DySP Training/IT PHQ Dr Mudasir Ahmad Tramboo, DySP Crime (CICE) Musadiq Basu and Project Manager, System Integrator CCTNS project J&K members of the UT Empowered Committee were present in the meeting. Managing Director, PHC, J&K /DG Prosecution, Deepak Kumar, Director Police Telecom, J&K, Shridhar Patil and Joint Director NCRB Pawan Bhardwaj attended the meeting through video conferencing.