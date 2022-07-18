Identify gaps, work to fill them to make system robust: DGP to officers

The DGP approved the necessary funds for the site preparations and hardware for new Police Stations which have been sanctioned by the Government.

With this all the Police Stations across UT J&K will be covered by the CCTNS. For popularizing the CCTNS and the JKeCOP mobile App the DGP impressed upon the officers to advertise and promote its downloading by the general public and particularly by Police personnel.

The DGP expressed his happiness for rolling out of CAS 5.0 for all Police Stations and directed the System Integrated that any difficulties/issues which may arise should be resolved as quick as possible. He also sought update on integration of CCTNS with ICJS and e-courts.

He also expressed his pleasure on the capacity building and impressed that refresher courses and training courses must be organised for the personnel. He impressed upon all the stakeholders to identify the gaps and work to fill these so as to make the system robust for extractions and analysis of Data.

He said that maintenance of sites and supervision is of paramount importance and must be ensured so that the dividends of the system are reaped by the people of the UT.