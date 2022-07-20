Identify measures that can be taken to improve J&K’s Ease of Doing Business ranking: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Industries and Commerce department here at Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor sought a detailed briefing on the present status of Investment proposals, Land Bank, progress of work on Industrial Estates, Medi-cities, MoUs with industry leaders, online services etc.

The Lt Governor directed the Directors Industries & Commerce Department to hold regular meetings with chamber & industry representatives and take stock of their issues and concerns.