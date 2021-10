Anantnag: Police and security forces on Friday detected and subsequently defused an Improvised Explosive Device in Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A police official said the IED was found on a roadside near a stone quarry in Achabal.

"Following this, the traffic was temporary halted along the Kokernag-Achabal road," he said.

Another police official said that later a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the IED. "Later, the traffic was also restored,” he said.