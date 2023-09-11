IED defused in Baramulla: Army

Srinagar: The Army on Monday said that a major tragedy was averted after they along Police defused an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“#ChinarWarriors & @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident on Monday by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Pioneer College, Hanjiwera Bala, Baramulla,” the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said that the Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.

The 29 RR found the IED in the Hanjivera area of Pattan during the Road Opening Procedure (ROP) on Monday morning. The area was immediately cordoned off, and the traffic movement on the busy highway was halted.

A bomb disposal squad later arrived at the spot and defused the IED.

The traffic movement was restored later.