IED-like material found on Rajouri-Poonch NH

Rajouri: Security forces Sunday morning recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like material on Rajouri-Poonch National Highway near Sangpur village of border district Rajouri.
The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered a day after the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande to Rajouri and Poonch districts where he had a security review.
Army officials said, “An input was received at 4.45 am that a suspicious object i.e., tiffin box, probably an IED, was found near a culvert near Narian on NH 144A.”
“Three teams from the nearest army camp moved to location and established a Motor Vehicle check post at Kallar and Balavenue while police were informed and integrated into the operation,” the officials said.
The suspected material was lying alongside the National Highway at Sangpur village between Narian and Chingus.
Movement of vehicles was also stopped on the highway between Kallar and Narian causing massive blockage of vehicles.
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Indian Army with the assistance of army and police personnel carried out examination of this material.
“The IED like material was destroyed through a controlled explosion,” the officials said, adding that vehicular movement on the highway was restored after around two and half hours.