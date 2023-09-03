IED-like material found on Rajouri-Poonch NH

Rajouri: Security forces Sunday morning recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like material on Rajouri-Poonch National Highway near Sangpur village of border district Rajouri.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered a day after the visit of the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande to Rajouri and Poonch districts where he had a security review.

Army officials said, “An input was received at 4.45 am that a suspicious object i.e., tiffin box, probably an IED, was found near a culvert near Narian on NH 144A.”

“Three teams from the nearest army camp moved to location and established a Motor Vehicle check post at Kallar and Balavenue while police were informed and integrated into the operation,” the officials said.