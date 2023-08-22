IED recovered along NH destroyed: SSP Jammu

Jammu: Security forces Tuesday averted a major tragedy by detecting and destroying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Panjgrain area of Nagrota in Jammu district.

The IED was detected on Monday night.

Officials said that the IED was recovered, following an intelligence input, which was received by the J&K Police regarding a suspicious object lying close to Srinagar Jammu National Highway at Panjgrain area of Nagrota.

Immediately after receiving the information, the joint teams consisting of J&K Police, Army and paramilitary force rushed to the spot.

“A suspicious object was spotted alongside the highway at Nagrota in Jammu,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said.