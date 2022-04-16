IED recovered, destroyed by forces in Rajouri

Rajouri: Security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise on Rajouri Gurdan road which was then taken to a safer location and destroyed.
Police said that a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police that some suspicious movement has taken place in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road.
On this, Jammu and Kashmir police teams, Special Operation Group of Police and teams of Army launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the morning hours on Saturday.
During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside road which turned out to be an IED during examination.
The Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location.
Police is further investigating the matter and cognizance of the matter has been taken.