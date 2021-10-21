IED recovered from Surankote forests

Poonch: The army on Thursday afternoon recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the forest area of Surankote sub division of Poonch.
The device was destroyed by a bomb squad of the army through a controlled in-situ explosion.
The recovery attained great significance as it was made in the backdrop of ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Bhata Dhurian forest area of Mendhar sub division in Poonch.
PRO Defence Lt Col Devender Anand, in an official statement, said that the troops recovered this IED from the forest area.
“Today Indian army troops recovered an IED in the forest area in Sawalkot on Ratanpir Ridge in district Poonch,” he said. The IED was destroyed in situ, he added.