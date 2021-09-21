IED recovery case| NIA raids multiple locations across J&K

"During the searches, many digital devices and other incriminating material were recovered from the premises of suspects," the statement said.

The probe agency said “the case was initially registered at the Bahu Fort police station in Jammu following recovery of five kgs of improvised explosive device (IED) from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Bathindi area of Jammu on June 27”.

"The conspiracy by the LeT was aimed at causing an explosion in Jammu using the IED. The NIA had re-registered the case on July 19 and had earlier arrested three persons in this case," the statement said.

It said that “investigation revealed that Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terror outfit, LeT, and their associates based in Jammu and Kashmir are planning terrorist activities the Union Territory using The Resistance Front (TRF) so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies”.

Further investigation in the case continues, the statement said.