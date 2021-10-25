If I want to talk, then I will talk to youth of Kashmir : Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that today there is no need to pay any commission for widow and old age assistance and children’s scholarship, assistance directly goes into the beneficiary’s account at the press of a button. Every year, Rs. Six thousand are sent by Narendra Modi to 12 lakh farmers of Jammu and Kashmir and they receive this amount directly into their account. The Home Minister said the people of Jammu & Kashmir should think that why all these things did not happen earlier, why have they happened only in the last two years. All of you should ask those who ruled earlier to give an account of what they did.

Shah said that the whole world fought the COVID-19 pandemic, India and Kashmir also fought under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The COVID-19 vaccine was produced and it was administered. The first 100 percent vaccination in the country was done in Jammu and Kashmir because Narendra Modi believes that Jammu and Kashmir has suffered a lot and Jammu and Kashmir should be protected first from the virus. The work of administering the first dose of vaccine to every person including young and the old people of Jammu and Kashmir has been completed. Half the work of the second phase has also been completed. He said that this is an example of Narendra Modi’s attachment to Kashmir.

The Union Home Minister said that 40,000 people were killed and these people always kept saying talk to Pakistan, talk to the Hurriyat, and what was the result? They destroyed tourism in the Valley. Shah said that from March 2020 to March 2021, 1,31,000 tourists from India and abroad visited Jammu and Kashmir, which is the highest figure since Independence. He said that those disturbing peace wanted no industry to come up, youth to remain unemployed and indulge in stone pelting. We want youth to pick up books instead of stones, instruments instead of weapons and to make their life.

Amit Shah said that in the kind of development environment in the country, the development of Jammu and Kashmir should be better than that so today we are going to announce many schemes. The work of a 500 bedded hospital in Srinagar at a cost of Rs. 115 crore has been completed, today the foundation stone of Handwara Medical College is also being laid from here. Roads worth Rs. 2,000 crore were built last year and this time we are starting work of constructing roads worth Rs. 4,000 crore. He said that a rolling trophy for cricket, football and basketball has been started, for which the Lt. Governor has given Rs. 15 crore. Shah requested the youth of Kashmir to think why there is no youth from Kashmir in the Indian cricket team. He said the youth of Kashmir has immense talent and this trophy will connect the youth with these sports.

The Union Home Minister said today, a big programme is starting under which 75 Sufi religious places including Temples, Gurudwaras and Muslim religious places will be upgraded at government expense to restore the Ganga-Jamuni culture here.