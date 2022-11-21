‘If our security is threatened, then we will take a call’ Kashmiris have a bright future: GOC 15 Corps

About the inconvenience caused to the commuters on the national highways, he said, “Wherever Army is deployed, restrictions have been removed, unless, it is very essential for a small duration which may be due to security reasons. In fact, the Army has now stopped halting the vehicles for frisking for the convenience of the general masses.”

About the white-collar terrorism, Lt Gen Aujla said, “There are two types of terrorists - one is who picks up the arms and another is who supports him. Both are terrorists for us and are deadly and venomous. They are radicalised. They are those who have failed to fulfill their aspirations and fall prey to radical elements. Furthermore, narco network is also supporting terrorism.”

He said that the Army had been helping the drug addicts or victims in many ways.

“We guide them, hold medical camps, and direct them on what is right and wrong. Many parents and people approach us in this regard and seek our help as they complain that their children are going in the wrong direction. We also organise programmes for those who are likely to join terror outfits and fall prey to drugs. We do their rehabilitation,” the GOC said.

“We are here for the good of Kashmiri people. We believe that we all are one. We have started endeavours like Army Goodwill Schools across J&K and this year sent over 500 students outside Kashmir for studies. Those who have talent and qualities, we are there to help them to showcase their talent,” he said. “I keep telling the parents here that they need to invest in their children since they are our future.”