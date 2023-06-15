IG CRPF conducts comprehensive security review of routes, camps

Srinagar: In run a up to the Amarnath Yatra, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees from all over the country, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav undertook a rigorous security review of the designated routes and camps to ensure the safety and well-being of all yatris and security personnel.

Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to take place from July 1, 2023, holds immense cultural and religious significance, drawing yatris who embark on a journey of devotion and spiritual enrichment.

Recognising the paramount importance of securing the yatra routes and CRPF camps, Yadav, being the nodal officer for the crucial Baltal axis of the yatra, personally went about assessing and enhancing the security measures for this two-month long yatra.

A team of experienced officers consisting of DIG (Joint Nodal Officer of Baltal axis) Jaidev Kesri and DIG Kishor Prasad and other field commanders analysed the Baltal axis route and camps, assessing potential risks and vulnerabilities.