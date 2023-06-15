IG CRPF conducts comprehensive security review of routes, camps

Srinagar: In run a up to the Amarnath Yatra, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees from all over the country, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector, Ajay Kumar Yadav undertook a rigorous security review of the designated routes and camps to ensure the safety and well-being of all yatris and security personnel.
Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to take place from July 1, 2023, holds immense cultural and religious significance, drawing yatris who embark on a journey of devotion and spiritual enrichment.
Recognising the paramount importance of securing the yatra routes and CRPF camps, Yadav, being the nodal officer for the crucial Baltal axis of the yatra, personally went about assessing and enhancing the security measures for this two-month long yatra.
A team of experienced officers consisting of DIG (Joint Nodal Officer of Baltal axis) Jaidev Kesri and DIG Kishor Prasad and other field commanders analysed the Baltal axis route and camps, assessing potential risks and vulnerabilities.
This security review aimed to create a secure environment that fosters harmony, tranquility, and unhindered spiritual experiences for all attendees.
The key aspects of the security review included route assessment, camp security, and emergency response planning.
The designated yatra route was examined, identifying any potential challenges, such as difficult terrains, traffic bottlenecks, or areas prone to natural hazards.
The camps at Manigam, Neelgrath, Rangamore, Sarbal, Baltal, and Domail, along the Baltal route were rigorously evaluated for security.
During the review, the importance of effective emergency response planning was emphasised upon.
Collaborating closely with the CRPF medical teams, disaster management agencies, and other agencies, a robust emergency response framework has been established to address any unforeseen situations promptly and efficiently.
Medical facilities, first aid stations, and emergency evacuation plans were proposed to be strategically placed along the Baltal route.
The IG CRPF expressed his utmost commitment to the safety and security of all participants and said, “The Amarnath Yatra holds immense significance for the yatris as well as the residents of Kashmir. Our primary objective is to ensure that yatris can partake in this sacred journey with peace of mind and a sense of security. We have left no stone unturned in assessing and enhancing the security measures for the event, aiming to create a safe and serene environment for all. I hope that the Yatra ushers in an era of peace and prosperity for everyone in the region."