IGP appeals media bodies, scribes not to spread false news, narrative

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar has appealed to the media bodies and scribes “not to spread false news or narrative with regard to questioning of four journalists in a case” here.

This was stated by IGP in a statement issued here Thursday evening. “During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 82/2020 of Police Station Kothibagh, credible evidence was found which links the following persons with the mastermind who is behind the blog kashmirfight@wordpress.com, Mir Hilal son of Ghulam Ahmed Mir resident of Bemina (Journalist- TRTworld), Md Shah Abbas son of Abdul Khaliq Shah resident of Yaripora, Anantnag A/P Rajbagh (Freelance journalist), Azhar Qadri son of Farooq Ahmed resident of Bemina (Journalist-The Tribune) and Showkat Motta son of Abdul Samad Motta resident of Lalbazar (Was editor-in-chief of The Narrator & currently working at a wholesale shop),” the statement said.

“On the basis of the evidences collected, searches were conducted on 08/09/2021 at four different places after obtaining proper search warrants from the competent court of law. During the searches so conducted, some mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets were seized,” the statement said.

“For the purpose of investigation all the above four persons were called for questioning and were allowed to go in the evening and have been directed to present themselves tomorrow again.

“The investigation is in progress and the scrutiny of electronic gadgets is also going on. So far various numbers of Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi have been found, besides they are also found (to) have been in contact of various virtual numbers,” the statement said,

“IGP Kashmir denied it to be an issue of harassing journalists but a due process of law is being followed while investigating a sensitive case. He advised media fraternity not to spread false news or narrative which may amount to unnecessary interference in investigation of case,” it said.

“The involved persons would be arrested in this case as and when the evidences are collected,” it said.