IGP reviews security scenario in south Kashmir
Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday conducted an extensive tour of south Kashmir along with DIG SKR Anantnag Abdul Jabbar. Earlier, both the officers along with
SSP Kulgam visited SOG Camp Nillow Kulgam and paid rich tributes to martyr SgCt Rohit Kumar of SOG Camp Nillow, besides they also interacted with officers and jawans of Police, Army and CRPF and also reviewed security and operational aspects. Moreover, IGP Kashmir also visited the encounter site on the way to Shopian, said a statement.
Later on, IGP Kashmir and DIG SKR Anantnag visited Shopian, Pulwama and Awantipora and chaired meetings with District SSsP and other officers.
In view of upcoming Republic Day Celebration functions, IGP Kashmir while reviewing the security scenario directed the officers to intensify naka checking and plug the gaps with strict security measures so that no chance is provided to elements inimical to peace, the statement added. “Besides, he also directed to enhance frisking of suspected vehicles/persons at such naka points and increase night patrolling along with CAPFs and Army in all the sensitive areas in their respective districts.
IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to pay special attention and focus on generating preventive intelligence besides enhancing anti-terrorist operations,” the police statement added. Keeping in view the surge COVID cases, IGP Kashmir also directed the officers to implement Covid SOPs and CAB in letter and spirit to contain the further spread.