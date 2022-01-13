IGP reviews security scenario in south Kashmir

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday conducted an extensive tour of south Kashmir along with DIG SKR Anantnag Abdul Jabbar. Earlier, both the officers along with

SSP Kulgam visited SOG Camp Nillow Kulgam and paid rich tributes to martyr SgCt Rohit Kumar of SOG Camp Nillow, besides they also interacted with officers and jawans of Police, Army and CRPF and also reviewed security and operational aspects. Moreover, IGP Kashmir also visited the encounter site on the way to Shopian, said a statement.