IGP seeks people’s cooperation in investigation of online blog case

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday sought cooperation from the members of the general public in the investigation of the online blog case: “Kashmirfightwordpress.com.”

The IGP Kashmir in a notice said: “Police has received inputs from several quarters that a number of rumours and apprehensions are floating around centring the arrest and investigation of several accused persons in connection with enquiry into the Kashmir fight wordpress.com related matters.”

“Examination of individuals, records, documents and verification of facts and circumstances emerging from such examination suggests that a sizeable number of persons have variously transacted with one or more of the arrested accused persons,” the notice read, adding that it is understandable that some of these interactions are on account of genuine professional or allied requirements.

“To segregate the genuine from the fraudulent, cooperation from the members of the general public is solicited,” it said, adding that the individuals as such could volunteer and provide their account of the interaction and transactions they have had with the accused persons.