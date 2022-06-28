IGP visits holy cave; inspects security deployment

Srinagar: A day ahead of the start of annual Amarnath Yatra, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar visited holy cave shrine on Tuesday.

He physically inspected all deployments and gave further instructions for better coordination and joint efforts.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes - the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and the 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal - after a gap of two years due Covid pandemic.