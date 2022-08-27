‘I’ll work on listing of cases before constitution benches, matters specially referred to 3-judge benches’

New Delhi: A day before he took oath as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice U U Lalit laid down broad contours on his properties as CJI, showing his willingness to accelerate the wheels of justice in the Supreme Court saying that he would work on the listing of cases before the constitution benches and matters specially referred to the three-judge benches.

Though Justice Lalit started on a high note, he will have a herculean task to undertake in a 74-day tenure from the appointment of judges to resuming proceedings on cases raising key constitutional questions.

He has a century-old legacy, his father and grandfather were lawyers, to draw inspiration from to tackle some of the most far-reaching cases, which challenge the constitutional validity of key government decisions – abrogation of Article 370, and amendment to the Citizenship Act, among others.