Illegally encroached 2414 kanal land belonging to KPs retrieved by Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has retrieved 2414 kanal of land owned by Kashmiri Pandit migrants that had been encroached upon or were the subject of a distress sale in Kashmir.

“Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Displaced Immovable Property Act, approved in 1997, went into force, bringing justice to Kashmiri Pandits and other displaced populations who suffered the brunt of the displacement. After receiving 8000 complaints, 2414 kanal of land was reclaimed from illegal encroachment by acting on 6500 of them, giving justice to these 6500 people after three decades,” a top government official said.

In 1997, the then government passed legislation to protect migrant properties in Kashmir against encroachment and distress sales.