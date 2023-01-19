I'm back home, returning to my roots: Rahul Gandhi

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday, tried to strike an emotional chord with the people of the Union Territory (UT) as he described his entry to “J&K - the land of his ancestors”, as a “return to his roots.”

The former Congress president made these remarks as his much-hyped “Bharat Jodo Yatra” entered Jammu and Kashmir through Lakhanpur - the gateway to the UT this evening.

Major highlight of his entry to J&K - the last leg of Yatra- was that at Lakhanpur he was received by the National Conference president and the former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah joined by Awami National Conference supremo Mazaffar Shah, reaffirming “Gandhi-Abdullah ties.” And this mutual admiration found reflection in the NC president's brief address also.

While addressing the gathering, Rahul at the very outset chose to revisit his “familial connection” to J&K as he said that he was overwhelmed with the warm welcome he received here in the UT despite the chilly wintry night.