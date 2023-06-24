IMD declares onset of monsoon in J&K

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday declared the onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir.
A Meteorological Department (MeT) official here said that from June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected at many places.
“Few places over Jammu division may receive heavy rainfall with intense showers for a brief period,” he said.
The official said there was a possibility of moderate to severe thunder and lightning with strong surface winds at few places during the period.
He predicted respite from the current heat wave over many parts of J&K.
“Expect significant increase in water discharges in rivers, local streams, flood channels due to melting glaciers, snow and rain during June 25 and 28, which may generate localised flash floods, mudslides, and landslides,” the IMD said.
The MeT official said that there were chances of torrential rains at few middle and higher reaches of Jammu division during this period.
“It may cause temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over passes and higher reaches,” he said.
The MeT official said that on Saturday, Kashmir recorded another scorching day with Srinagar recording a maximum of 34.8 degrees Celsius against Friday’s 35 degrees Celsius, which was the highest June day recorded in a decade.
He said Srinagar recorded a low of 22.4 degrees Celsius against 21 degrees Celsius on the previous night and it was above normal by 6.6 degrees Celsius.
The MeT official said Qazigund recorded a low of 20 degrees Celsius against 19 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 5.7 degrees Celsius.
He said Pahalgam recorded a low of 13.3 degrees Celsius against 10.6 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 4.2 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT official said that in Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius against 17.8 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 5.5 degrees Celsius.
He said that Kokernag recorded a low of 20 degrees Celsius against 19.3 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 5.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT official said Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.4 degrees Celsius against 15.4 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2 degrees Celsius for the world famous skiing resort.
He said that Jammu recorded a low of 28.5 degrees Celsius against 31.2 degrees Celsius the previous night and it was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT official said Banihal recorded a low of 21.3 degrees Celsius (6.2 degrees Celsius above normal), Batote 22.9 degrees Celsius (5.7 degrees Celsius above normal), Katra 25.4 degrees Celsius (3.4 degrees Celsius below normal), and Bhaderwah 21.8 degrees Celsius (above normal by 6.9 degrees Celsius).
He said that Leh in Ladakh recorded a low of 12 degrees Celsius and Kargil recorded a low of 15.8 degrees Celsius. GNS