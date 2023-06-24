IMD declares onset of monsoon in J&K

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday declared the onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir.

A Meteorological Department (MeT) official here said that from June 25 to 28, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate thunderstorms was expected at many places.

“Few places over Jammu division may receive heavy rainfall with intense showers for a brief period,” he said.

The official said there was a possibility of moderate to severe thunder and lightning with strong surface winds at few places during the period.

He predicted respite from the current heat wave over many parts of J&K.

“Expect significant increase in water discharges in rivers, local streams, flood channels due to melting glaciers, snow and rain during June 25 and 28, which may generate localised flash floods, mudslides, and landslides,” the IMD said.

The MeT official said that there were chances of torrential rains at few middle and higher reaches of Jammu division during this period.

“It may cause temporary disruption of surface transportation, especially over passes and higher reaches,” he said.