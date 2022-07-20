IMD may deploy drones to replace weather balloons: Dr Jitendra

In order to explore the technical feasibility of upper air boundary level data sensing, an invitation to industry and academia to demonstrate experimental drone-based radio-sounding on No Cost No Commitment (NCNC) basis has been released by Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and it is available on MoES and IMD websites. The last date for the submission of the proposal was July 16, 2022.

The Minister also informed that the Ministry of Earth Sciences was setting up a Thunderstorm Testbed site over East India for in-depth study of thunderstorms over the region.

“As a part of this project, the Ministry proposes to purchase two drones for monitoring of weather parameters of the atmospheric boundary layer prior to occurrence of thunderstorms and also for post event monitoring of damages,” he said.