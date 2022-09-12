IMHANS STUDY | Two-thirds of patients start substance abuse in age group of 11-20 years

Srinagar: Over two-thirds of patients start substance abuse in the age group of 11-20 years, a recent study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has found.

As per the study, nicotine addiction figures at the top of the survey that has found that the most common substances of abuse identified included nicotine (94.4 percent), medicinal opioids (65.7 percent), cannabis (63.6 percent), and benzodiazepines (45.5 percent).

Besides, the study has found that 43.4 percent of addicts consume other prescription medications, alcohol (32.5 percent), inhalants (11.1 percent), and cocaine (7.5 percent).