Implementing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission | NHA issues hardware guidelines to healthcare institutions

New Delhi: The National Health Authority (NHA) issued hardware guidelines across states and union territories for healthcare institutions like hospitals, clinics, and health and wellness centres to promote digitisation in hospitals.

An official spokesman in a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the guidelines provide a basic framework to states and union territories for planning, assessment, and procurement of the IT hardware (including IT specifications of various hardware equipment) to operate applications compliant with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Talking about the guidelines, CEO NHA R S Sharma said, “The first step towards ABDM implementation is digitisation of hospitals. Several states and union territories expressed the need for some guidelines that give them an overview of the IT infrastructure requirements based on the health facility size.

The hardware guidelines issued by NHA will help the states and the union territories in assessing the requirement and facilitate the adoption of ABDM in their healthcare institutions.”